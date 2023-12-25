In Severodonetsk, Russians Send Men To Military Commissariat When They Try To Receive Administrative Services

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Severodonetsk, in the Luhansk region, all men of military age are sent to the military commissariat when they try to receive any administrative service.

The Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

In Severodonetsk, all men of military age are sent to the military commissariat when they try to receive any administrative service. This includes applying for a Russian passport and trying to find a job. The medical commission will start examining people liable for military service right after the New Year, the report says.

In the neighboring city of Lysychansk, inspections of housing continue, allegedly before the reconstruction. The invaders open all the empty apartments, draw up a defective act, and meanwhile look for something valuable. Some high-rise buildings have been 'pre-inspected' more than once, the RMA noted.

Invaders plan to apply Soviet practices in schools across occupiedregion

According to Artem Lysohor, the head of the RMA, "the occupants shelled Nevske heavily - 15 explosions occurred in the village yesterday. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties and no new destruction. When the security situation allowed, the residents of the settlement received food packages from the state and volunteers and were offered to evacuate."

Near Stelmakhivka, the enemy tried to break through the defense on December 24, but was forced to retreat to previously occupied positions. The Russians attacked Novojehorivka and Serebryanskyy forest from the air.

As reported, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, Russians are forcing local residents and prisoners of the colony to join their assault units.