City Hypermarket Unveils Its First Branch In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: City Hypermarket, renowned as the go-to one-stop shop for the shopping needs of Kuwaitis and residents, has marked its first appearance in the retail scene of Qatar.

With 25 years of market presence, the much-anticipated opening of the retail giant took place on December 21, at its new location on Salwa Road , Ramada Signal.

The opening was honoured by distinguished VIP guests highlighting the importance of this monumental event.

The one-stop retail hub offers a wide array of departments and services to meet all consumer needs. From groceries, including fresh produce, frozen items, beverages, dairy, and more, to non-food essentials such as hygiene products, baby essentials, and pet care. Additionally, customers can explore fashion for men, women, and children, as well as the latest in toys, electronics, health and beauty.

City Hypermarket's healthy living department features organic, vegan, and special diet options, along with a wide selection of imported products from the UK and the US catered for different cultural groups and preferences.

Across a sprawling space of over 13,000 square meters, the grand opening not only marked the debut of this retail giant but also showcased the launch of an exciting promotion. Shoppers can anticipate a spectacular draw where every QR50 spent unlocks the chance to win a grand prize of QR500,000, with bi-weekly prizes of QR100,000. The promotion started on December 21 and will end on April 4.

One of the distinctive features that sets City Hypermarket apart is its exclusive partnership with Waitrose, the UK's premier supermarket brand which is now available for the first time in Qatar.

Nevertheless, the Kuwaiti giant introduced one of the biggest household departments in the country, accompanied by its exclusive City label. This private label, crafted by the company, spans across both food and non-food products, embodying a commitment to delivering quality at prices that remain highly affordable. City Hypermarket is also collaborating with esteemed partners such as Nasser Sports, Jumbo Electronics, Wooden Bakery, and Daiso.

Expressing his enthusiasm regarding the upcoming launch, Nasser Alghanim, Deputy CEO stated:“City Hypermarket strategically extended its reach beyond Kuwait, selecting this location as the initial move in our regional expansion owing to the close ties between Kuwait and Qatar. Our commitment to affordability without compromise offers a seamless journey through diverse possibilities, with the customer's best interest at heart.”