President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Purge, Reuse Of Wastewater Dumped Into Caspian Sea

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures to implement a pilot project on treatment and reuse of wastewater discharged from the Hovsan aeration plant into the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

