               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Purge, Reuse Of Wastewater Dumped Into Caspian Sea


12/25/2023 3:09:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures to implement a pilot project on treatment and reuse of wastewater discharged from the Hovsan aeration plant into the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107654666

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search