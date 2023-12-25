President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Purge, Reuse Of Wastewater Dumped Into Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures to
implement a pilot project on treatment and reuse of wastewater
discharged from the Hovsan aeration plant into the Caspian Sea,
Trend reports.
Will be updated
