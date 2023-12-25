Sumy Air Defense Unit Receives Five All-Terrain Pickup Trucks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian mobile air defense unit operating in Sumy region received five powerful pickup trucks for their missions.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"In Sumy region, the anti-aircraft defenses are being strengthened. Five more all-terrain pickup trucks were handed over to the newly created unit of our air defense forces," the report said.

It is noted that the vehicles will be equipped in accordance with the goals and tasks that defenders perform on a daily basis.

Volodymyr Artiukh, the administration chief, handed the keys to the trucks directly to the servicemen.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Cherkasy community donated two SUVs to the 118th Territorial Defense Brigade for its air defense battalion.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration