SBU Shows Drone Boats Used In Black Sea Operations

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducts successful special operations in the Black Sea using unmanned surface vehicles called "Sea Baby" and "Mamai."

A source in the law enforcement agency told this to Ukrinform.

"The Security Service of Ukraine conducts successful special operations at sea not only thanks to 'Sea Baby,' but also using another drone called 'Mamai'," the intelligence agency said.

According to the agency, "Mamai" is the fastest object in the Black Sea - it can accelerate up to 110 km/h.

The SBU said the Sea Baby surface drone is a multi-purpose platform that is effectively used today. In particular, the unmanned surface vehicle was involved in attacks on the Crimean Bridge and other enemy targets.

Thanks to the successful attacks using drones, the SBU managed to change the philosophy of conducting naval operations. In October 2022, the SBU's naval drones attacked enemy ships in Sevastopol Bay. At that time, four warships were damaged, including the Admiral Makarov frigate.

This year, Ukrainian naval drones hit the Samum and Pavel Derzhavin missile carriers, the SIG tanker, the Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship and damaged the tugboat Nikolay Muru and the nati-mine ship Vladimir Kozitsky.

