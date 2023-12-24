Iceland To Join Two Coalitions Providing Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iceland has announced it will join two coalitions that support Ukraine - the IT Coalition and the Mine Action Coalition.

This is said in a statement published on the website of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform reports.

Iceland also announced additional funding of EUR 340,000 through the NATO Comprehensive Assistance Package to buy medical supplies for Ukraine.



Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Iceland has provided humanitarian, economic and security related support to Ukraine, working primarily through international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, NATO and other multilateral forums.



"I am grateful to the Government and people of Iceland for their strong support. Thanks to our partners, we will be able to strengthen our capabilities in the areas of information technology, communication and cyber security, as well as have the necessary training and equipment for demining," said Rustem Umerov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

“Hopefully this support will result in a strengthened defence posture and be a testimony of our continued unwavering support for Ukraine. We are pleased to further support our Ukrainian friends directly. By joining the IT and Demining Coalitions and providing additional funding to the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine we continue our non-lethal support to Ukraine as it fights Russia's unjust and illegal invasion” says Bjarni Benediktsson, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Currently eight countries have formally joined the IT Coalition: Estonia, Luxembourg, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania. The UK and Italy have also announced their intention to join.

As reported by Ukrinform, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, and Sweden will provide Ukraine with military, economic, humanitarian, and political support to fight Russian aggression now and in the long term.