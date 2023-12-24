               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Viewes Ongoing Repair And Restoration Works At The Imarat Complex In Aghdam


12/24/2023 8:11:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have examined the ongoing repair and restoration works at the Imarat Complex in the city of Aghdam.

The head of state and the First Lady were briefed about the progress of the reconstruction work.

The restoration work at the Imarat Complex commenced after complex restoration concept developed by foreign specialists was presented to the head of state. The concept envisions the complex including the Palace of Panah Ali Khan, tombs and Karabakh Horses Park with the Khan's palace intended for use as an interactive museum.

The complex will cover the area of 3.3 hectares.

Funding for the restoration project will be provided by the Karabakh Revival Fund.

