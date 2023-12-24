Turkish authorities arrest 304 individuals suspected of having ties to Islamic State (IS)

(MENAFN) In a significant move to counter potential terrorist threats, Turkish authorities have conducted a widespread operation resulting in the arrest of 304 individuals suspected of having ties to the Islamic State (IS), as announced by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. Codenamed 'Operation Heroes-34,' the arrests occurred simultaneously across 32 provinces, with major apprehensions taking place in Ankara, Istanbul, and Izmir. The interior minister shared video footage showcasing heavily-armed security forces forcibly entering premises and detaining individuals whose identities remain undisclosed.



Emphasizing a commitment to safeguarding peace and unity, Minister Yerlikaya affirmed, "We will not allow any terrorists to open their eyes, for the peace and unity of our people. We will continue our battle with the intense efforts of our security forces."



The Turkish government's heightened antiterrorist initiatives come in the wake of increased security concerns, notably following a bombing outside government buildings in Ankara in October. The incident was attributed to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey. The attack resulted in the tragic death of a civilian, injuries to two police officers, and the subsequent arrest of 90 suspected PKK members.



While the influence of ISIS has diminished in recent years following territorial losses in Iraq and Syria, the group has remained a security concern. ISIS has claimed responsibility for several destructive attacks in Turkey, including the infamous 2017 nightclub bombing in which 39 people lost their lives.



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in May that Abu al-Husseini al-Qurashi, the suspected leader of ISIS, had been killed in a Turkish national intelligence operation in Syria.



Additionally, Turkish security forces successfully apprehended an ISIS commander known as Abu Zeyd, recognized by the United Nation Security Council as "one of the senior executives of the [IS] terrorist organization" in the previous year.



The recent wave of arrests underlines Turkey's steadfast commitment to combatting terrorism and ensuring the safety of its citizens, as security forces remain vigilant against potential threats posed by extremist groups.



