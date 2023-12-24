Biden sends email`s to son`s business partner 54 times

(MENAFN) Newly released documents from the House Ways and Means Committee shed light on a series of email exchanges between President Joe Biden and Eric Schwerin, Hunter Biden's business associate. The emails, totaling 54 communications, were sent during Biden's tenure as vice president. The revelation contradicts previous public statements by the president, who has consistently denied any knowledge or involvement in his son's business affairs, particularly those related to overseas dealings.



The House committee, led by Republicans, disclosed that the emails demonstrate a direct link between President Biden and his son's business activities, challenging the president's earlier claims of being uninformed about Hunter's ventures. While the content of the emails was not made public, the committee emphasized that the messages were sent using aliases and private email addresses, raising concerns about transparency and accountability.



The timing of the email exchanges coincides with Biden's two trips to Ukraine in 2014, during which Hunter Biden secured a position on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. The lucrative compensation Hunter received for his work with Burisma, approximately USD1 million annually, has been a subject of controversy. Previous testimonies, including that of Hunter's former business partner Devon Archer, suggested that Hunter's appointment aimed to leverage influence over United States policy.



The revelations are likely to intensify scrutiny over the Biden family's business dealings and fuel ongoing debates about potential conflicts of interest. As President Biden continues to navigate domestic and international challenges, these emails raise questions about transparency, ethical considerations, and the broader implications for the Biden administration's credibility.





