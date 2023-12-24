Pentagon applies new laws on murdering civilians

(MENAFN) The United States Department of Defense has unveiled a comprehensive set of guidelines, titled "Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response," aimed at minimizing civilian casualties during military operations and outlining procedures for addressing such incidents. The 52-page document, distributed to all branches of the military, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and combatant commands, signifies a significant step in refining the military's approach to civilian harm.



Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder emphasized the importance of the newly released instruction, stating that it represents a crucial part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the department's strategies in mitigating and responding to civilian harm. The initiative follows two reviews of civilian casualty incidents in Syria, specifically examining the 2019 bombing of Baghouz and the 2017 battle to reclaim Raqqa from the Islamic State (ISIS).



The reviews exposed a lack of codified policies within the Pentagon for preventing civilian harm and addressing its aftermath. Consequently, the new guidelines emphasize the need for precision in targeting and executing strikes, urging the military to identify specific targets more accurately. The Defense Department is also directed to engage in regular dialogue and consultations with representatives from civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations, and international bodies to shape and refine civilian harm mitigation and response (CHMR) policies.



Furthermore, the policy mandates United States military components to conduct thorough assessments of civilian harm resulting from operations, document findings, and archive them for future reference. These assessments will play a crucial role in identifying measures to mitigate the likelihood of similar incidents in the future. As the Pentagon takes these steps to address civilian casualties, the new guidelines aim to improve transparency, accountability, and the overall effectiveness of military operations while minimizing the impact on noncombatants.





