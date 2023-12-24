Cameron On Military Support To Ukraine: UK Will Try To Do Even More In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has said that next year the UK government intends to maintain its level of support of Ukraine, at least at the current level.

That's according to The Telegraph , Ukrinform reports.

Cameron called Russia's aggression as one of the major threats to world security.

According to him, in both 2022 and this year, the UK provided more than £2 billion ($2.5 billion) in military support to Ukraine.

Asked whether he would expect that level of support to be repeated next year, the British Foreign Secretary expressed hope that London would try to do more.

“Yes, and I think we could potentially do better than that. We're looking at what elements of spending we could also put on a multi-year basis,” he said.

UK,to strengthen cooperation in support of Ukraine

He suggested more could be done to significantly increase the amount of weaponry and equipment being produced by British defence firms seeking to replenish stocks depleted by the war in Ukraine.

“We should see the increasing of our stocks both as something that is good for the Ukrainians, and also good for us in what is a more dangerous world,” the British minister added.

As reported by Ukrinform, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her British counterpart David Cameron have reaffirmed the importance of supporting Ukraine and expressed confidence that Putin will lose.