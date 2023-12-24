Image Du Croate Lands Ras Umm Hasah Cup After Thriller

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Image Du Croate prevailed over MJ Mutabahi in a thrilling Purebred Arabian Conditions contest to clinch the Ras Umm Hasah Cup at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

The Sheikha Reem bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani-owned mare saved the best for last, winning the 1300m feature by only a short head to complete a double for trainer Rudy Nerbonne and jockey Lukas Delozier during Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) Seventh Al Uqda Meeting.

Runner-up MJ Mutabahi of Gazwan Racing was ridden by Faleh Bughanaim while Szczepan Mazur rode Mohammed Ghazali-trained Sha'alan to third place in the race.

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi with the connection of Image Du Croate after the mare won the Ras Umm Hasah Cup, yesterday.

Nerbonne and Delozier registered their first title of the day when Al Shahania Stud's Ray'q stormed to victory in the 1300m Local Purebred Arabian Novice Plate.

Trainer Hamad Al Jehani also notched up a double yesterday when Chloe Mignonneau guided Tilaawah to Thoroughbred Handicap win after an exciting 1200m run.

Al Jehani's first triumph came in the day's opening race when Mazur teamed up with Opera Legend to claim win in the 1200m Thoroughbred Maiden Plate.

Meanwhile, Bughanaim continued his fine run after securing the Gr1 Qatar Derby title with Jeff Koons in Al Rayyan on Thursday, leading Mohamed Khaled Elahmed-trained Ushayqer to Local Thoroughbred Handicap trophy.

Fatima Bint Sultan D Al Dosari-owned Cloak And Dagger also excelled in the seven-race meeting, emerging victorious in the pulsating 1200m Thoroughbred Handicap under Hamed Al Busaidi.

The 1300m Purebred Arabian Handicap witnessed tough competition with Jazz De Nacre reigning supreme to hand trophies to trainer Owaida Salem Al Hajri and Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri.

Seventh Al Uqda Meeting Ras Umm Hasah Cup Day

WINNERS (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Ras Umm Hasah Cup, Purebred Arabian Conditions

Image Du Croate, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

Thoroughbred Handicap (80-100)

Tilaawah, Hamad Al Jehani, Chloe Mignonneau

Local Thoroughbred Handicap

Ushayqer, Mohamed Khaled Elahmed, Faleh Bughanaim

Thoroughbred Handicap

Cloak And Dagger, Mohammed Ghazali, Hamed Al Busaidi

Purebred Arabian Handicap

Jazz De Nacre, Owaida Salem Al Hajri, Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri

Local Purebred Arabian Novice Plate

Ray'q, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

Thoroughbred Maiden Plate

Opera Legend, Hamad Al Jehani, Szczepan Mazur