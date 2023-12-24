Man charged with attempted murder of child in Dublin

(MENAFN) In a shocking turn of events, a 50-year-old man, identified as Riad Bouchaker, has been charged by Irish police with the attempted murder of three young children in a knife attack that occurred in Dublin last month. The incident, which took place in Dublin's Parnell Square on November 23, sent shockwaves through the community and led to widespread rioting and looting by anti-immigration protesters in the Irish capital.



Bouchaker, reported to be an Algerian national who has resided in Ireland for the past two decades, appeared before Dublin's District Court on Thursday to face the charges. During the court proceedings, the arresting police officer, Detective Sergeant Padraig Cleary, revealed that Bouchaker responded to one of the charges by stating, "I am a sick person."



The attack left a five-year-old girl in serious condition, and she remains hospitalized. Two other children who were also victims of the assault have since been released from the hospital. In addition to the young victims, daycare worker Leanne Flynn Keogh sustained serious injuries during the attack.



Bouchaker made no comments regarding the other attempted murder charges against him, according to Cleary. The defendant is also facing a charge of assault causing harm. Legal counsel for Bouchaker informed the court that his primary language is Arabic, necessitating the provision of an interpreter during the proceedings.



The accused was detained at the scene of the attack by a Brazilian delivery driver, and his court appearance on Thursday followed reports of significant medical attention required by Bouchaker after the incident. The court learned that a 36cm (14-inch) kitchen knife was the weapon involved in the shocking attack.



As the legal proceedings unfold, the case raises questions about the safety of children and the broader implications of such incidents on the community. The article explores the details of the charges, the aftermath of the attack, and the potential factors contributing to the unsettling events that unfolded in Dublin, examining the impact on public discourse and concerns surrounding community safety.





MENAFN24122023000045015687ID1107652555