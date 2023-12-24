Qatar Philatelic, Numismatic Stamp Center Organise Annual Stamps And Coins Auction

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Stamp Center at the Ministry of Culture organised the annual auction of stamps and coins at its headquarters in Al Sadd.

The auction included 316 items and a collection of stamps, coins, envelopes, stamp proofs, and models of currencies from Qatar, the GCC, and Arab countries. Director of the Center, Hussain Rajab Al Ismail,explained in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that this event represents one of the centres distinguished activities, pointing out that the models and materials displayed are distinguished by their historical value and diversity, which constitutes a permanent incentive for collectors, both amateurs and professionals in the field of stamps and coins.

Al Ismail also noted the centers readiness to participate in stamp and currency exhibitions in Sharjah, Romania, China and Indonesia next year.

Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Stamp Center aims to sponsor and spread the hobby of collecting stamps and coins, improve it, and create conditions for the members of the center to develop this hobby by all means.