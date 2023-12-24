Air India Receives India's First Airbus A350 Aircraft

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi : Air India's first wide-body aircraft, the A350, adorned with a fresh livery, landed at Delhi Airport on Saturday (Dec 24).

Air India, intending to incorporate a total of six A350 planes, stands as the first Indian carrier to feature this aircraft type.

However, numerous post-arrival regulatory processes, including customs clearance, various DGCA checks on equipment, and a series of ground tests and proving flights, must be completed before the aircraft is certified to carry passengers.

Operating under the callsign AI350, the delivery flight was received by Air India representatives. Among the team was Air India's Senior Commander, Capt. Monika Batra Vaidya, one of the first Indian pilots trained on the A350, who participated in the flight as an observer.

According to Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India,“the A350 promises a world-class, long-haul travel experience on non-stop routes.”

Air India's Airbus A350-900 will begin commercial operations in January 2024. Initially, it will serve domestically for crew training before venturing into international flights spanning various continents.

The A350-900 boasts a three-class cabin configuration with a total of 316 seats. According to Air India, these include 28 Business Class suites with full-flat beds, 24 Premium Economy seats featuring additional legroom and distinctive features, and 264 Economy Class seats. All seats are equipped with in-flight entertainment systems and HD screens.

The A350-900 also showcases the airline's new livery and interior. The airline anticipates receiving an additional five planes by March 2024.

