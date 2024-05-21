Opium Seeds Worth Rs 5 Crore Seized In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 21 (IANS) The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Rajasthan Police has seized a large consignment of opium seeds weighing around 30 quintals smuggled in from Ranchi in Ajmer district.

The police have arrested the accused truck driver named Ramnarayan Bishnoi (55) from the spot. The seized drugs are valued at around Rs 5 crore.

With the latest seizure, the AGTF has seized opium extract worth about Rs 12 crore in the past week and arrested two smugglers, said Dinesh M.N., ADGP, Anti-Gangster Task Force.

On May 17, 22 quintals of illegal opium powder worth Rs 3.50 crore were seized in Bhilwara, which were being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh to Marwar under the guise of a cement container.

On May 19, over 21 quintals of opium extract, smuggled in a truck under the guise of rice carts, were seized in Sikar district. The consignment was valued at around Rs 3.50 crore.