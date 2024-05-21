Boeing Offers Condolences After Turbulence Fatality On Singapore Airlines Flight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
New York: Boeing expressed its condolences Tuesday following a fatality on a Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence, with some 30 injuries also reported.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one and our thoughts are with the passengers and crew," Boeing said after a Boeing 777 en route from London to Singapore made an emergency landing in Bangkok.
