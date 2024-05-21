Swiss Retailer Migros Starts Restructuring With 150 Job Losses

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss Migros supermarket chain has started its downsizing programme with the loss of 150 jobs. This is around 10% the total number of expected lay-offs.

This content was published on May 21, 2024 - 11:57 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here .

According to media reports, Migros had already confirmed the job cuts on Friday. According to the announcement, employees at the Migros headquarters in Zurich are affected by the dismantling. Mainly administrative departments are housed there, such as marketing or purchasing.

More More Swiss retail chain Migros to shed jobs and sell-off subsidiaries

This content was published on Feb 2, 2024 Swiss retail giant Migros is looking for new owners for its subsidiaries Hotelplan, cosmetics and hygiene brand Mibelle, Melectronics and SportX.

Read more: Swiss retail chain Migros to shed jobs and sell-off subsidiaries

It is said that those laid off will be supported in their professional re-orientation. As was announced last week, Migros has implemented a new social plan in anticipation of upcoming layoffs as of May 1. As part of the restructuring, a total of around 1,500 jobs will be cut by the company.

According to the announcement, this new structure has now been approved by directors and will be implemented on July 1, 2024.

The aim of the realignment is to achieve“simplified processes, lean structures and clear roles”. The background is that Migros wants to save money under its new bosses Mario Irminger (head of the Migros Cooperative Federation) and Peter Diethelm (head of Migros Supermarkt AG).

As part of this, the company also wants to sell several specialist stores, including Melectronics. As Migros also writes in the current media release, the planned sale of Melectronics will result in“changes in around 50 larger Migros supermarket branches”.

In the future, Melectronics will only sell a“basic range of electronic items” at these locations, as it is called.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them

here .



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here ,

and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Swiss retail chain Migros to shed jobs and sell-off subsidiaries

Articles in this storyNews More Third of Swiss bird species are endangered

This content was published on May 21, 2024 The proportion of threatened bird species is higher in Switzerland than many other countries.

Read more: Third of Swiss bird species are endangered More Swiss researchers invent healthier, more sustainable chocolate

This content was published on May 21, 2024 Swiss scientists use normally discarded parts of the cocoa fruit, to 'improve' chocolate.

Read more: Swiss researchers invent healthier, more sustainable chocolate More Swiss court bans 'racist' Mexican food brand 'Bimbo'

This content was published on May 21, 2024 The Federal Administrative Court rejected arguments that Bimbo stands for the word Toddler.

Read more: Swiss court bans 'racist' Mexican food brand 'Bimbo' More 'Holidaymaker fees must benefit everyone': Switzerland Tourism

This content was published on May 21, 2024 Switzerland Tourism wants overcrowding measures, such as entrance fees, to be balanced.

Read more: 'Holidaymaker fees must benefit everyone': Switzerland Tourism More Swiss holiday traffic jams: it could have been worse

This content was published on May 21, 2024 Swiss traffic jams woes pale into insignificance on a global scale.

Read more: Swiss holiday traffic jams: it could have been worse More Young Boys retain Swiss football league title

This content was published on May 21, 2024 BSC Young Boys retain title to win 17th Swiss football league championship.

Read more: Young Boys retain Swiss football league title More Swiss condolences after Iranian President dies in helicopter crash

This content was published on May 21, 2024 Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis expresses condolences after death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Read more: Swiss condolences after Iranian President dies in helicopter crash More Swiss study sheds light on how heat affects photosynthesis

This content was published on May 20, 2024 Research has shown how the capacity of trees to carry out photosynthesis is reduced when temperatures climb above 30°C.

Read more: Swiss study sheds light on how heat affects photosynthesis More Four die in Swiss Alps over Pentecost weekend

This content was published on May 20, 2024 Three of the fatalities over the long weekend were the result of avalanches, while one ski tourer fell to his death.

Read more: Four die in Swiss Alps over Pentecost weekend More Pro-Palestine uni protests to be debated in Swiss parliament

This content was published on May 20, 2024 The Swiss People's Party says it will launch two postulates calling for clarifications about the recent student protests and occupations.

Read more: Pro-Palestine uni protests to be debated in Swiss parliament

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .