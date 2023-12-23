Qatari Planes With Aid For Palestinians Arrive In Al Arish

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived on Saturday in the Egyptian city of Al Arish carrying 33 tonnes of aid, consisting of food and medical supplies, provided by the Qatar Fund For Development, the Qatar Red Crescent Society, and Qatar Charity.

The aid is set to be transported to Gaza. So far Qatar has sent 49 planes, carrying a total of 1,534 tonnes of aid. The aid is part of Qatar's support to the brotherly Palestinian people subject to difficult humanitarian conditions. In addition, a Qatari plane carrying the fourth batch of wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip left Al Arish Airport for Doha where they will receive treatment as part of His Highness the Amir's initiative to treat 1,500 Palestinians.

