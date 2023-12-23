Christmas Eve Culminating This Week That Made Our Ukraine Stronger - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week Ukraine proved once again how effective its air shield boost is. And not only in terms of the protection of cities and villages from Russian drones and missiles, but also for battlefield efforts.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his latest address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

“I salute you, dear Ukrainians,

This week is coming to an end – the week before Christmas. The week that has made all of us, our state, Ukraine, stronger.

It is essential, as always, to express gratitude at the end of the week. There are new support packages. Germany: Gepard SPAAG, anti-aircraft guns, and 155mm rounds – and other necessary weapons. Thank you! The Netherlands: a package of over EUR 100 million that will help our resilience. Thank you! Finland: already the 21st aid package – specifically defense – also over EUR 100 million. I'm grateful!

The potential for U.S. sanctions has been increased. Decisions have been made regarding financial institutions that help Russia bypass sanctions and cooperate with the military-industrial complex of terrorists. There are also new sanctions against those who assist Russia in exporting oil in violation of price caps. Putting pressure on such Russian ties with collaborators is especially crucial. I am thankful for this. We also await the approval of the U.S. support package for the next year, and I am grateful to representatives of both parties for understanding that decisions need to be made.

"This week once again demonstrated the effectiveness of bolstering our air defense. It is not only for protecting cities and villages from Russian drones and missiles but also for frontline operations. The capability to shoot down Russian fighter jets is one of the keys to ending this war justly. I thank all the partners already assisting us with this and preparing for relevant steps in support for the coming year.

And, of course, our warriors. Combat brigades on all fronts, from Kharkiv to Kherson. At the border – those who defend against Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, those who eliminate Shahed drones, and those who hold our frontlines. I thank each and every one of you!

Today, I want to particularly acknowledge the guys from the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade. Soldier Vasyl Polischuk and Sergeant Oleh Bernadsky – both exceptionally effective, both wounded, both exemplarily brave. Thank you! Rifleman of the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, Soldier Oleksiy Kopytsia – currently near Avdiivka, engaged in defensive battles, with previous heroic storming actions in the south. Thank you, soldier! Warrior of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Mariupol Brigade, Senior Soldier Ivan Kireev – thank you for your Cossack bravery, soldier, and for rescuing your comrades! The 92nd Separate Assault Brigade – Soldier Yevhen Lisovenko and Senior Sergeant Kostiantyn Volokonsky. Thank you, guys, for your resolve and actions that save the lives of your comrades! The 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade – Soldier Mykhailo Karpiuk, Senior Soldier Volodymyr Lebedev, and Senior Lieutenant Oleh Kryvenko. Guys, the tank crew, thank you for successfully destroying the occupiers and for being a strong team! Well done!

Another thing.

There are new sanctions decisions from Ukraine: I have signed the relevant decrees, and they have already been published. In total, more than 130 legal entities and over 20 individuals are targeted. Those who work for Russian aggression, those who assist it, those who take the ignoble path of collaboration with the terrorist state. All of them will be held accountable for their actions.

We will defend Ukraine. I thank everyone standing with Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!”