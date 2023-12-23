MBRF Distributes Packages Of Books Under“My Family Is Reading” Initiative

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) distributed a variety of books for students and parents at Zayed Educational Complex in Al Mizhar, Dubai, under the“My Family is Reading” initiative. The gesture aligns with International Arabic Language Day and the launch of this year's“Bil Arabi” initiative, along with the steadfast commitment of the MBRF to support the education sector and its institutions, further fostering a culture of reading and learning among various segments of society and enhancing the dissemination of knowledge.

With this move, the MBRF intends to elevate the knowledge of families by giving them well-known books that garnered great responses. The most significant outcome of the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW) are the books produced in the fields of children's and young adult literature, novels, and other Arabic or Arabic-translated books, including books on management. There is also a collection of books about historical and world heritage sites, experiences, and success stories of nations and societies, as well as practical skills and the art of dealing with day-to-day tasks, business dealings, and family dynamics. The packages comprise 50,000 books from the MBRF, which will be distributed to 2500 families. The thoughtfully selected books draw the interest of every family member by offering insightful knowledge, widening their intellectual perspectives, and assisting them in laying the groundwork for a home library.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said,“The Foundation confirms its unwavering dedication to constantly support and motivate members of society to gain knowledge in a sustainable way, which improves their knowledge skills and allows them to stay updated with global developments. We believe that our efforts will lead to the development of an educated generation that is capable of contributing to the growth of society, with a focus on younger people, whom the country relies on for building a knowledge society. The initiative is following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who highlighted that a nation that reads gives birth to a generation that inherits the values of good, tolerance, and moderation and faces challenges with hope and perseverance. The MBRF is delighted to utilize World Arabic Language Day to underscore the remarkable efforts and initiatives based on its belief in the significance of the Arabic language and the necessity to boost its presence in society. The launch of the 'My Family is Reading' and 'Bil Arabi' initiatives on the sidelines of this event underlines the MBRF's commitment to supporting and protecting the Arabic language and promoting its usage.”

Furthermore, Her Excellency Hessa Rasheed, Acting Executive Director of Education Development Sector, Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), pointed out that ESE is dedicated to creating a generation of readers equipped with science and knowledge and instilling an interest in reading among students as part of its educational policies. It also seeks to collaborate with various strategic partners to implement activities that encourage a cultural movement among all members in the realm of education. She also appreciated the MBRF's initiative, which enriches the school library at the Zayed Educational Complex with a vast collection of renowned books that help boost the knowledge of both students and parents alike.

The 'My Family is Reading' initiative is a knowledge project focusing on encouraging reading culture and elevating knowledge status in the UAE by distributing popular books to families. The ESE's involvement with this project, which focuses on youth, has helped spread the benefits and provide targeted families with seamless access to these packages, thereby expanding the project base to include every family.

Currently, over 35 government and private entities have collaborated with the initiative, and it has benefited 50,000 Emirati families. In addition to raising children's and youths' awareness, under the MBRF's conviction that families are the center of society and need to receive knowledge support, the initiative further aims to offer packages that are appropriate to all family members and motivate them to read.