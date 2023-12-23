Nativity Scene-Like Statuettes Uncovered At Pompeii

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Archaeologists have found 13 Nativity-Scene-like terracotta
statuettes during excavations at the Pompeii archaeological site, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
Although the Christmas creche was obviously not a tradition in
the pagan Roman city, experts believe the statues were arranged in
a way that suggests they were part of an ancient ritual.
The pieces were found in a room in a domus near to the house of
Leda and the Swan, where excavation and restoration work is
ongoing.
The small sculptures are about 15 centimetres high.
They include human figures and they were found in an upright
position on a horizontal plane, probably a shelf.
There is also the clay head of a cockerel, a glass pine cone, an
almond and a walnut.
The room that held them, probably the atrium of the house, also
had decorations that have been discovered on the walls.
MENAFN23122023000195011045ID1107651805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.