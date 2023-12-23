Nativity Scene-Like Statuettes Uncovered At Pompeii

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Archaeologists have found 13 Nativity-Scene-like terracotta statuettes during excavations at the Pompeii archaeological site, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Although the Christmas creche was obviously not a tradition in the pagan Roman city, experts believe the statues were arranged in a way that suggests they were part of an ancient ritual.

The pieces were found in a room in a domus near to the house of Leda and the Swan, where excavation and restoration work is ongoing.

The small sculptures are about 15 centimetres high.

They include human figures and they were found in an upright position on a horizontal plane, probably a shelf.

There is also the clay head of a cockerel, a glass pine cone, an almond and a walnut.

The room that held them, probably the atrium of the house, also had decorations that have been discovered on the walls.