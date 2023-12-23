Former Con Man Tries His Hand At Podcasting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reformed con man Steve Comisar has a brand new podcast and he's racking up the subscribers by leaps and bounds.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- When con man Steve Comisar got out of prison in 2018 his future did not look very promising. Working as a child actor since 1985 Comisar could not get the phone to ring after his release. After feeling sorry for himself for a few years Comisar decided to do something about it. So he did the one thing left on his list. He started a podcast. And what a good decision that was.Comisar's true crime podcast Scam Junkie took off in the ratings and never looked back. Soon he was the number two true crime podcast right behind Ryan Horn's White Collar Crimes. Then in July Horn came up with a great idea. A two host podcast where two complete opposites would fight white collar crime together. Horn, a hard nosed street cop, and Comisar a famous con man. And so The Con Man and the Cop was born and the money has been rolling in ever since.Last night at the Spotify awards in Las Vegas The Con Man and the Cop stole the award for the best two host podcast. All episodes can be heard for free on Spotify and all other podcast platforms.About Comisar:Comisar is best known as the only Hollywood actor who is also a famous con man. He has been appearing on all the top rated television talk shows and news magazine programs where he teaches television audiences how to detect fraud and not get scammed. Comisar is the author of the bestselling book, America's Guide to Fraud Prevention. He will be costarring in Tough Luck 2; The Revenge of Stan, in which he reprises his 2006 role and comes for revenge from a female serial killer. Comisar is a method actor who trained with Lee Strasberg in New York.Story by: Shane Billet, AP News

