GRAP Stage III Restrictions Reintroduced In Delhi-NCR With AQI Crossing 400 Mark

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 23 (KNN)

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee has re-implemented the 8-point action plan outlined in the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III, in response to the escalating air quality crisis in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), as per an official order on Friday.

This emergency measure came into effect immediately as the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassed 400, reaching alarming levels.

As noted during a recent meeting of the Sub-Committee on Friday, at 10:00 AM, the AQI persisted in the 'very poor' category, registering at 397. By 2:00 PM, the average AQI was noted at 402, and by 4:00 PM, it had risen to the 'severe' category, reaching 409.

Anticipating further deterioration due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, the subcommittee decided to implement all actions under Stage III of GRAP immediately.

The CAQM order directed agencies to intensify mechanised or vacuum-based road sweeping and ensure daily water sprinkling with dust suppressants on roads, hotspots, and heavy traffic corridors.

Public transport services are to be intensified, with agencies encouraged to introduce differential rates to promote off-peak travel.

The order imposes a strict ban on all construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR.

Operations of stone crushers are ordered to shut down, and all mining and associated activities in the NCR are to be closed.

Strict curbs on the plying of certain vehicles in specific districts, including BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs, have been imposed.

State governments are tasked with deciding on the continuation of physical classes in schools for children up to Class V, with online classes suggested as an alternative.

The CAQM order advises citizens to choose cleaner commuting options, utilise work-from-home options if available, avoid using coal and wood for heating, provide electric heaters to security staff to prevent open burning, and reduce trips by combining errands.

The newly enforced restrictions under Stage III are in addition to the existing measures outlined in Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP.

(KNN Bureau)