(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA)

--

1934 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signs an accord with Kuwait Oil Company (Limited). The company, registered in Britain, has been granted exclusive exploration concessions for natural gas, asphalt, ozokerite, crude oil and other types of underground fuels and chemicals.

1953 -- The Graduates Club for social, cultural and sports activities has been established, involving elite personalities. Its members has included Abdulaziz Hussein, Khalifa Al-Ghnaim, Yaacoub Al-Hamad, Marzouq Al-Ghnaim, Abdulwahab Mohammad Abdulwahab and Abulaziz Al-Bahar. The Kuwait Graduates Society (KGS) is the club's new chapter.

1958 -- The Hospital for Mental and Neurological Diseases is opened in Sulaibikhat Governorate, featuring four wards, a workshop and a movie theater.

1978 -- Kuwaiti witnesses the signing of an accord for establishing the Arab Planning Institute (API), depicting Arab governments' awareness of planning necessity for socio-economic development.

1991 -- Kuwait hosts the 12th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council's supreme board, during which participants congratulated Kuwait on reinstating the legitimacy after liberating the country from claws of the flagrant Iraqi aggression and occupation (1990-1991).

2000 -- The Ministry of Industry and Commerce decides to set up the parallel market at the stock exchange (Boursa Kuwait) for shareholding companies that do not meet terms to be listed in the official market.

2000 -- A 250-seat IMAX theater has been established within premises of Kuwait Scientific Center (KSC), in the first such cinematic venture in the Gulf.

2001 -- The Ministry of Health declares increasing taxes on tobacco and cigarettes from 70 to 100 percent, in line with a decision in this respect by the ministerial GCC Health Council.

2001 -- Hmoud Yousef Al-Nisef dies at the age of 83. He was a member of the National Assembly in 1963 and Minister of Public Works (1971-1980).

2009 -- The National Assembly unanimously approves a bill concerning the private sector.

2013 -- The Constitutional Court overrules challenges against parliamentary elections, held in May, strips MPs Usama Al-Tahous and Maasouma Al-Mubarak of their parliamentary membership, declares Abdulhami Dahsti and Nabil Al-Fadhl as seats' winners.

2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KAFED) lends Mali KD 8.5 million for developing an airport.

2018 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) declares official operation of a refinery and a petrochemical complex in Vietnam. (end) rk