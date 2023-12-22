Digital Art Company See Thru Nikki Set For 2024 Re-Launch

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2023) - See Thru Nikki, a custom digital art brand founded by model and entrepreneur Nikki Gal in 2019, is preparing to relaunch with a company-wide rebranding. The launch is scheduled for Q1 2024 and the release will coincide with multiple digital media strategies focusing on an amplified vision of the art brand.







CEO & founder Nikki Gal

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The brand offers a range of customized digital media content including social media branding, business logos, digital portraits, and website marketing design services.

"See Thru Nikki strives to represent a unique and innovative digital design brand that reaches a wide range of client visual necessities, ideas, and marketing goals," says founder and CEO Nikki Gal.

The relaunch of See Thru Nikki is centered around striking a harmonious balance between innovation and creative identity.

The relaunch of See Thru Nikki includes introducing new marketing tools, revamped brand appearance, and a newly updated website. It also focuses on redefining the brand's narrative in a manner that resonates with the team's professional growth and entrepreneurial strides.

Visual branding on social media platforms will be key in the re-launch. See Thru Nikki's online presence will serve as the first point of contact for potential clientele. Gal and her team are currently putting together content designed to resonate with the brand's core values and aesthetics. The brand will employ visuals, consistent branding elements, and narratives designed to be engaging.

Gal is also leveraging algorithms and insights to help her brand target a specific e-commerce demographic, so that its content reaches those most likely to connect with the brand's message. In doing so, See Thru Nikki hopes to both showcase art and digital marketing services fostering a deeper bond with its audience.

"We've already had a successful run, as this art brand has gained millions of social media impressions since its first launch in 2019," Gal shares.

About See Thru Nikki

See Thru Nikki is a digital design brand founded by Nikki Gal in 2019. The brand strives to connect individuals to the creative world of digital art, by putting their visions first. See Thru Nikki offers a multitude of services including customized portraits, social media branding services and business logos.

Website:

Contact: Nikki Gal ...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Imperium Group