President Of Kazakhstan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. President of the
Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev for his upcoming
birthday, Trend reports.
"Dear Ilham Heydarovich.
Accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday.
Fraternal Azerbaijan's impressive successes of the large-scale
socio-economic and socio-political changes implemented for
strengthening the statehood of Azerbaijan and ensuring the
sustainable development of the country are closely associated with
your name.
It is noteworthy that you have achieved national Victory by
fully restoring the territorial integrity of the Republic in 2023,
the year marking the 100th anniversary of Heydar Alirza oglu
Aliyev, the outstanding statesman of Azerbaijan.
I do hope that the people of Azerbaijan will continue to move
forward with confidence, guided by your strategic course, and
conquer new heights in building a strong and prosperous state.
I highly value your great personal contribution to strengthening
our sincere relations based on trust, Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan
friendship, strategic partnership and alliance.
Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you new accomplishments in your
high state activity for the well-being and prosperity of the
fraternal people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107649878
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.