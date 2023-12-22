President Of Kazakhstan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev for his upcoming birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich.

Accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday.

Fraternal Azerbaijan's impressive successes of the large-scale socio-economic and socio-political changes implemented for strengthening the statehood of Azerbaijan and ensuring the sustainable development of the country are closely associated with your name.

It is noteworthy that you have achieved national Victory by fully restoring the territorial integrity of the Republic in 2023, the year marking the 100th anniversary of Heydar Alirza oglu Aliyev, the outstanding statesman of Azerbaijan.

I do hope that the people of Azerbaijan will continue to move forward with confidence, guided by your strategic course, and conquer new heights in building a strong and prosperous state.

I highly value your great personal contribution to strengthening our sincere relations based on trust, Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan friendship, strategic partnership and alliance.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you new accomplishments in your high state activity for the well-being and prosperity of the fraternal people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.