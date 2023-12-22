Neocolonialism Plagues Our Country - New Caledonia Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Neocolonialism
is plaguing New Caledonia, said President of New Caledonian EDIPOP
Popular Editions Brenda Wanabe during the briefing "Decolonization
Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress", Trend reports.
"New Caledonia's decolonization policy remains unchanged, but we
must be prepared to quadruple our efforts now to enlighten our new
generation, our country's youth, about the current situation in New
Caledonia," she said.
According to Wanabe, neocolonialism is part of the strategy of
the French state.
"In New Caledonia, we consume a lot of French products. The
customs barriers set up by the French state do not allow us to
change our exporting country. Or it could be prevented by the
French billions that are still present in our country," she
said.
"For the youth of New Caledonia, it is clear that we must
continue the fight against colonialism and continue our ancestors'
resistance. We are raising awareness among New Caledonian people,
youth, and activists at all levels. People under colonial rule must
not abandon their freedom and independence fight," she added.
The international briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy,
Challenges and Progress" has kicked off in Baku. The briefing was
organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement
(NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth
Organization.
