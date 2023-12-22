Oscar Nominations 2024: Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers Of The Flower Moon And More Check The Shortlist

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the Oscar shortlists in ten categories. Final nominations will be revealed on January 23 and SoundFilms like Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon emerged as prominent contenders across various categories feature in the lists for score and sound. Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things also made significant strides in makeup, visual effects, and score. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stood out in visual effects, song and score categories Feature FilmsThe international feature category saw diverse entries from around the globe. The Zone of Interest from the United Kingdom, The Taste of Things from France, Tótem from Mexico and Fallen Leaves from Finland are among the 15 films advancing. Notably absent was Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, which failed to be selected to represent France's official entry, 2018, did not make it to the final 15. Jude Anthany Joseph directed the Malayalam movie SongI'm Just Ken from Barbie faces stiff competition from Dua Lipa's Dance the Night and Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? from the same film. Sharon Van Etten, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Lenny Kravitz and Jarvis Cocker also feature as contenders with their respective songs. Diane Warren gets a chance for The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot expected names did not make the list, including Justin Timberlake for Trolls Band Together and Jack Black for Super Mario Bros. Movie ScoreFamiliar names like John Williams, Ludwig Göransson, Mica Levi, and the late Robbie Robertson appear in the original score category. Joe Hisaishi might receive his first Oscar nomination for The Boy and the Heron and Short FilmsThe documentary category includes 20 Days in Mariupol, American Symphony and Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie among others. Live-action, animated, and documentary shorts have also been announced, with notable entries from Pedro Almodóvar and Wes Anderson Final NominationsThe eagerly anticipated final nominations will clarify the race for the prestigious awards. The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will broadcast live on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, starting an hour earlier at 7 PM ET (5:30 AM, March 11).

