Award Of Distinction Bestowed Upon Venezuela Film The Inner Glow At 16Th Global Film Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 7th Dec.2023: In a momentous celebration of cinematic excellence and cultural diplomacy, 16th Global Film Festival Noida proudly presented the Award of Distinction to the distinguished film ï¿1⁄2The Inner Glow.ï¿1⁄2 The accolade was conferred by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of the Global Film Festival, in the presence of a captivated audience comprising filmmakers, film enthusiasts, and students from across India and around the globe.



The event, held at Marwah Studios, showcased the vibrancy and diversity of Venezuelan cinema, with ï¿1⁄2The Inner Glowï¿1⁄2 standing out as one of the three films selected for special recognition as part of the Focus Country Venezuela segment. Her Excellency Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, the esteemed Ambassador of Venezuela to India, graciously accepted the Award of Distinction on behalf of the talented filmmakers behind ï¿1⁄2The Girls Squad.ï¿1⁄2



The Indo Venezuela Film and Cultural Forum (IVFCF), established in 2016 under the aegis of ICMEI, has been instrumental in fostering meaningful cultural exchange between India and Venezuela. Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his satisfaction at the collaborative efforts, stating, ï¿1⁄2IVFCF has been our steadfast partner in all Global Film Festivals, and we are proud to witness the success and recognition that Venezuelan cinema has garnered on this prestigious platform.ï¿1⁄2



Ambassador Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez conveyed her gratitude to the Global Film Festival Noida (GFFN) for designating Venezuela as the Focus Country. She expressed confidence in the power of cinema to facilitate cultural exchange and strengthen bilateral relations between Venezuela and India.



ï¿1⁄2The Inner Glowï¿1⁄2 and the other Venezuelan films showcased during the festival were lauded for their cinematic excellence, and Ambassador Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez predicted that these films would play a pivotal role in fostering cultural ties and enhancing relations between the two nations.



In recognition of his exceptional contributions to promoting cultural ties, Dr. Sandeep Marwah conferred upon Ambassador Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez the prestigious Hindi Cinema Samman, the most prestigious national award for the promotion of India-Venezuela relations, particularly in the realm of art and culture. A memento of the festival was also presented to the Ambassador as a token of appreciation.



The event was graced by the presence of Alfredo Caldera, Cultural Counsellor at the Embassy of Venezuela, and Rojyar Seyeddi, Counsellor at the Embassy of Venezuela, further enhancing the celebration of Indo-Venezuelan cultural collaboration.



The Award of Distinction to ï¿1⁄2The Inner Glowï¿1⁄2 marks a significant milestone in the cinematic journey of Venezuela, reaffirming the power of films to transcend borders and unite diverse cultures through the universal language of storytelling.



