Shop Up To 93% OFF Cleverget Amazon Downloader To Download Amazon Prime Movies In Leawo 2023 Christmas & New Year Sales

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may get all the shopping hype, but as those who love a good deal know, the end-of-year sales are where it's really at. December carries plenty of worthy deals before and after Christmas. Leawo Software, a leading provider of multimedia solutions, is pleased to announce their latest offering – the 2023 Christmas & New Year Sales . This time-limited promotion, which runs until December 15, 2024, features an up to 93% off offer on their popular CleverGet Amazon Downloader , a revolutionary software designed to cater to the growing demand for offline viewing of Amazon Prime videos.

What is the Discount & Price for CleverGet Amazon Downloader?

During the sale season, customers can purchase the lifetime license of CleverGet Amazon Downloader for $49.97, which is 50% off the original price. Or, if they are looking for an even bigger discount, they can get CleverGet All-in-One 15 with a 92% discount. This big package contains 39 modules like Video Downloader, Netflix Downloader , MAX Downloader, Apple TV+ Downloader, and more for just $229.95, a saving of $3268.05.

What is CleverGet Amazon Downloader?

CleverGet Amazon Downloader is a powerful downloader that makes it easy to download Amazon Prime videos , including movies and TV shows, for offline watching. With this powerful tool, users can directly download their favorite movies and TV shows in HD quality with ease. It offers high-quality, lossless Amazon Prime HD video download with multiple download options such as 1080p, 720p, etc. Videos can be saved as MP4/MKV files according to the user's preferences. Furthermore, its built-in browser makes Amazon Prime video playback and download simple and seamless.

As the best Amazon Prime Video Downloader , CleverGet Amazon Downloader will detect and analyze all available seasons of the current TV episode on Amazon Prime Video and allow users to download current episode, full season, all seasons, or selected episodes from multiple seasons. Apart from its excellent download capabilities, CleverGet Amazon Downloader also offers flexibility when it comes to audio tracks and subtitles. It automatically detects and provides various language options for users to choose and download. Users can save subtitles as independent SRT/SUP files or have them remixed into the video.

How to Use CleverGet Amazon Downloader?

With a user-friendly interface and a built-in browser, users can download movies and series using this downloader without efforts. Now, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Download, install and launch CleverGet Amazon Downloader.

Step 2: Search for target videos. If needed, log into an available Amazon account.

Step 3: Play the Amazon video and click the analyze button.

Step 4: Select videos to download in the pop-up window with listed parameters.

'We are thrilled to launch our annual Christmas and New Year sales. It's our way of giving back to our loyal customers and spreading joy during the holiday season,' says Steven Zhang, CEO of Leawo Software. 'Our customers' satisfaction is our top priority, and we are constantly striving to provide them with the best software and services. We hope our amazing discounts and deals will make this holiday season even more special for them. '

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a leading multimedia software developer dedicated to providing users with top-notch software solutions for video, audio, and Blu-ray/DVD playback, conversion, and processing. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Leawo Software continuously strives to deliver high-quality products that enhance the multimedia experience for users worldwide.