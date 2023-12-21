Switzerland Offers Mediation Services As Part Of Zelensky's Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Switzerland supports President Volodymyr Zelensky's initiative regarding the Peace Formula and offers its own experience in mediation.

Swiss Ambassador to Ukraine Felix Baumann spoke of this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Switzerland supports President Zelensky's Peace Formula initiative as a means to achieve a just and lasting peace. And we decided to join the working group on the confirmation of the end of the war because we feel that Switzerland can bring in or share some of its experience and expertise when it comes to mediation or the legal provisions of a ceasefire," the ambassador said.

He recalled that during a recent visit to Ukraine, Swiss President Alain Berset assured Volodymyr Zelensky of firm support from his country.

Kuleba, G7 ambassadors discuss support for Peace, Ukraine's recovery

The ambassador separately noted that Switzerland is ready to“bring in the experiences and views of the countries of the Global South” to the discussion.

" Any armed conflict in general ends with a negotiation but of course, it's up to Ukraine in the end to decide how and when it wants to negotiate with Russia," emphasized Felix Baumann.

In this regard, Switzerland is "stands at disposal through its good offices whenever the parties wish that."

As reported, the next meeting of advisers to the heads of state will be held in Switzerland in mid-January to discuss President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula.