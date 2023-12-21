Documentary About Nobel Brothers' Work In Baku To Be Screened In Sweden (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The screening of
a documentary made by the Storyfire Swedish company on the
activities and legacy of the Nobel brothers in Baku (late XIX -
early XX century) is planned in Sweden in early 2024, the
Azerbaijani embassy to the Kingdom of Sweden told Trend .
Azerbaijan celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Nobel
brothers' coming to the territory of Azerbaijan in 2023. In this
regard, a book by famous Swedish writer and historian Bengt
Jangfeldt, detailing this topic, was translated into Azerbaijani on
the initiative of the Embassy and presented to the public as part
of a joint event at the Villa Petrolea (house museum of Nobel
brothers) in Baku.
The documentary, made jointly by Storyfire and the Baku Media
Center, the world premiere of which took place in Baku, is also
based on this book.
The documentary, which will shed light on the historical ties
between the Nobel brothers and Azerbaijan as well as contribute
greatly to the international promotion of Azerbaijan, including the
role of the country and its natural resources in the formation of
the world-famous Nobel Prize, is already receiving interest from
television and film distribution platforms in many foreign
countries in Europe and the US.
