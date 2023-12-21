Documentary About Nobel Brothers' Work In Baku To Be Screened In Sweden (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The screening of a documentary made by the Storyfire Swedish company on the activities and legacy of the Nobel brothers in Baku (late XIX - early XX century) is planned in Sweden in early 2024, the Azerbaijani embassy to the Kingdom of Sweden told Trend .

Azerbaijan celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Nobel brothers' coming to the territory of Azerbaijan in 2023. In this regard, a book by famous Swedish writer and historian Bengt Jangfeldt, detailing this topic, was translated into Azerbaijani on the initiative of the Embassy and presented to the public as part of a joint event at the Villa Petrolea (house museum of Nobel brothers) in Baku.

The documentary, made jointly by Storyfire and the Baku Media Center, the world premiere of which took place in Baku, is also based on this book.

The documentary, which will shed light on the historical ties between the Nobel brothers and Azerbaijan as well as contribute greatly to the international promotion of Azerbaijan, including the role of the country and its natural resources in the formation of the world-famous Nobel Prize, is already receiving interest from television and film distribution platforms in many foreign countries in Europe and the US.

