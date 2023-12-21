French childrenswear brand Petit Bateau debuts new flagship store at Mall of the Emirates

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – December 21, 2023: Petit Bateau, the renowned French baby & kids wear brand, has opened a new flagship store at Mall of the Emirates that offers guests a reimagined shopping experience along with a greater selection of its latest collections and classic designs.



The store is a first-of-its-kind concept for Petit Bateau and is also the largest Petit Bateau store in the Middle East and Asia. In the UAE, Petit Bateau has worked with Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) as a trusted retail partner for over a decade, with plans to further expand Petit Bateau’s presence in the region with new stores across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.



As Petit Bateau commemorates its 130th anniversary, the new store at Mall of the Emirates signifies the brand’s renewed commitment to French heritage and high-quality fashion, while also blending local Arabic influences into the façade design. In addition to the latest Petit Bateau collections, the flagship store showcases iconic products pioneered by the brand, from the first washable cotton pants to the two-stripe knit fabric, and even the illustrious mix between a bodysuit and pajamas – known as ‘bodyjamas’.



Speaking at the opening, Emad Hussein, General Manager of the Fashion Division, AKI, said: “We saw a big ambition for Petit Bateau in the market and chose to open the largest store in all the Middle East and Asia at Mall of Emirates. Remaining a loved member of the local community, we will continue to build the Petit Bateau reputation for excellence among families as well as the international visitors on holiday in the UAE.”



The new store features a dedicated play area for kids, ensuring a family-friendly and enjoyable experience for all. A VIP area provides a comfortable space for parents to relax, with an array of gift offerings also on hand. Petit Bateau’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the store’s design, featuring eco-responsible materials and re-usable original wood furniture. The brand aims to promote a connection with nature and educate children on nature protection through workshops and interactive events hosted at the store. By 2025, Petit Bateau will use 100% eco-responsible materials to make its clothing.



Marc Ardisson, Managing Director for APAC & Middle East at Petit Bateau, noted: “It remains very important to us to offer a unique retail experience when consumers visit Petit Bateau in store; one that complements our expanded online presence. The Mall of the Emirates outlet does just this. Petit Bateau only entered the UAE in 2012 but through our partnership with AKI, it has quickly been able to resonate with consumers locally and grow in popularity even beyond our expectations. We have big ambitions moving forward in the UAE and the wider region, and we are confident that our strategic partnership with Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) will be instrumental in realizing these aspirations and driving remarkable achievements.”







