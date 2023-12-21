Hollywood continues ignoring Israel’s crimes in Gaza

(MENAFN) The deep connection between Hollywood and Israel has its roots in a lengthy history, partially orchestrated by the Israeli government and American Zionist groups. Since its establishment in 1948, Israel has found unwavering support in Hollywood. The nation's founding was even commemorated with enthusiasm at the Hollywood Bowl, where a recorded message from Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion was played to a full audience in the aftermath of the Holocaust.



Over the span of 75 years, a remarkable array of Hollywood stars, including Kirk Douglas, Sammy Davis Jr., Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Gal Gadot, Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer, and Michael Douglas, have openly embraced, endorsed, and championed the cause of Israel. This unique treatment sets Israel apart, as no other country has received such consistent support from Tinseltown.



The special relationship between Hollywood and Israel extends beyond the cinematic realm, encompassing ideology, business considerations, and market forces. Hollywood's influential figures, including moguls, directors, and actors, have backed Israel for more than seven decades, contributing through film production, philanthropy, diplomacy, and celebrity advocacy, fostering a lasting bond between the entertainment industry and the Zionist state.



Jay Sanderson, the leader of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, has emphasized the unparalleled connection between Hollywood and Israel, stating, "There is no country that has a stronger relationship with Hollywood than Israel." This relationship goes beyond the substantial support from the well-represented pro-Israeli community in Hollywood and the current involvement of Israelis in the U.S. film industry.



It also highlights Israel's emergence as a significant contributor of talent onscreen and a noteworthy voice in programming. The collaboration between Hollywood and Israel extends beyond mere support, showcasing a dynamic exchange that has made Israel a notable presence in the world of entertainment.



According to a 2018 magazine article, the evolution of Israel into a creative powerhouse for Hollywood has been a process spanning several decades.



Through initiatives like "master classes" and fully funded trips, concerted efforts were made to transform Tel Aviv into a significant incubator for the entertainment industry. This strategic approach has resulted in the adaptation of local original shows in the U.S., with examples such as "In Treatment," "The Affair," and "Homeland" making their way to American audiences.

