ZOR - Uzbek Cuisine With A Breathtaking View

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 11:13 AM

These are the places where every aspect, from the finest detail to the grandest gesture, comes together to create an unparalleled dining experience. ZOR, an Uzbek restaurant situated in the heart of Dubai, is precisely one of these exceptional destinations.

Translated from Uzbek, "ZOR" carries the meaning of "excellent" or "superb." This name perfectly encapsulates the ethos of the restaurant's creators, who have painstakingly attended to every nuance, ensuring that ZOR offers nothing short of an extraordinary culinary adventure.

ZOR finds its home in one of Dubai's iconic locations, The Pointe entertainment complex, nestled on the man-made wonder of Palm Jumeirah Island. Its terrace offers guests an awe-inspiring view of the vast Arabian Gulf, with the renowned Atlantis The Palm Hotel gracefully dominating the horizon. It is a vantage point where every meal transforms into a momentous occasion, framed by a picturesque seascape.

The interior of ZOR spread across two meticulously designed floors, exudes an understated Central Asian charm. Traditional patterns grace the walls, and vibrantly adorned tableware beckons diners with its intricate designs. Comfortable seating, complete with plush cushions, immerses guests in an atmosphere of opulence. This vividly colourful setting becomes the canvas for unforgettable gatherings with friends, where conversations flow freely, and time takes on a leisurely pace, accompanied by countless cups of robust tea.

Yet, it is the menu at ZOR that truly steals the spotlight. It is a veritable journey through Uzbekistan's culinary treasures, presenting an enticing array of dishes prepared with time-honoured recipes. The star of the show is the Uzbek Plov, a mouthwatering blend of rice, vegetables, and tender meat. The hearty Shurpa soup warms the soul, while freshly baked, crispy Samsa delights the palate. Succulent steamed Manti unveils a delightful surprise with every bite.

For those with an affinity for meat, ZOR boasts an impressive selection of Shashlik and Kofta, served atop Lavash bread and accompanied by marinated cucumbers and onions. Dessert enthusiasts are not forgotten, as ZOR offers classics like Napoleon, Syrniki, and Waffle Rolls adorned with condensed milk and nuts.

No culinary journey is complete without the perfect beverage, and ZOR's extensive drink menu ensures that every dish finds its ideal companion. Whether you prefer a variety of teas, juices, milkshakes, smoothies, or coffee, there is an option to suit every taste. ZOR's skilled bartenders take pride in crafting an array of mocktails.

At ZOR, families are welcomed with open arms, and a special kids' menu ensures that younger diners have a delightful experience. Sundays bring an extra treat, with kids' cooking classes held in the afternoon, allowing children to explore their culinary creativity. In the evenings, except for Mondays, professional musicians serenade diners with instrumental live music, creating an ambience that is as enchanting as it is relaxing. For adults, ZOR hosts stylish concerts featuring popular performers occasionally and celebrates all holiday occasions with fervour.

ZOR extends a heartfelt invitation to embark on a culinary journey through Uzbekistan. It is a place where tradition's flavours meld seamlessly with the beauty of the present, all set against the backdrop of a magnificent view. Come and experience the excellence of Uzbek cuisine at ZOR. It is a dining experience that transcends expectations, making every visit truly "excellent" in every sense of the word.

ZOR warmly welcomes guests every day from 12 pm to 2 am. To make reservations, please feel free to email us at ... or call us at +97145669612 .

For a comprehensive look at our offerings and menus, you can visit our website at or explore our Instagram page @zordubai .