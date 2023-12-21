Tim Hortons: Brewing A Modern Coffee Culture In The Heart Of The Middle East

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Middle East, with its rich history of coffee consumption, has always held coffee in high regard. To many, it's more than just a beverage; it's a symbol of warmth, friendship, and an integral part of daily life. Coffeehouses have played a crucial role in Middle Eastern society as they serve as social hubs where people come together to savour the brew, take a moment for themselves, or gather with friends and family to catch up and enjoy each other's company. Today, the world of coffee is experiencing an exciting evolution, and at the forefront of this transformation stands Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffeehouse chain eagerly expanding over the Middle East.

The history of Tim Hortons dates back nearly six decades ago when it was founded in Canada. Over the years, the brand has expanded across the world and, in a significant development, found its way to the Middle East in 2011. The company's expansion into the Middle East began in 2011 when the first Tim Hortons store opened its doors in Dubai. Since then, Tim Hortons has rapidly expanded across the Middle East, becoming a staple for both locals and expatriates. This growth is a testament to the brand's universal appeal and adaptability.

"The onus is on us to consistently deliver the very same level of experience that customers receive in Canada, vis-a-vis what customer receive in the Middle East," said CMO Aamir Allibhoy.

The company is highly responsive to the ever-evolving tastes and occasions of its customers. Beyond the donuts, Tim Hortons has been expanding its array of coffee houses. These establishments proudly serve single-origin coffee and employ innovative brewing techniques. Tim Hortons showcases its expertise through new brewing machines such as Kyoto drip, V60, Chemex, and the Syphon. These cutting-edge tools elevate the coffee brewing process through a combination of immersion, vacuum pressure, and heat, ensuring each cup of coffee is a work of art in itself.

"Our vision for Tim Hortons in the Middle East, to be the cafe of choice. We actually provide more than just a cup of coffee. We provide experiential moments to our customers and that require more than just preparing a good cup of coffee from everything in every aspect in our business, in our restaurant, from the ambience, from the look and feel, from the way we even we prepare coffee. It's experiential for our customer to see how we are preparing our coffee," says Hesham Almekkawi, CEO, Tim Hortons - Middle East.

By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, Tim Hortons has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts.

It is by consistently innovating and adapting to local preferences, Tim Hortons has become a beacon of modern coffee culture in the region. As it continues to grow and evolve, Tim Hortons is poised to play a vital role in shaping the future of coffee culture in the Middle East, where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and the warmth of a friendly gathering will continue to be celebrated.