UK High Court of Justice schedules Assange`s final appeal against extradition to US

(MENAFN) In a significant development in the prolonged legal saga of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the United Kingdom High Court of Justice in London has scheduled his potential final appeal against extradition to the United States for February 20 and 21. The announcement, made by WikiLeaks, marks a crucial juncture in Assange's legal battle, where he faces 17 charges under the United States Espionage Act, carrying the possibility of a staggering 175-year prison sentence.



The upcoming appeal follows a ruling in June that denied Assange permission to make further appeals, heightening the stakes for what may be his last opportunity to prevent extradition. In a statement, WikiLeaks underscored the gravity of the situation, describing it as "the final chance for Julian Assange to prevent his extradition to the United States." The ruling in June, delivered by a United Kingdom High Court judge, dismissed all eight grounds for Assange's motion and upheld the 2020 extradition order.



Of particular note, the judge also rejected aspects of a January 2021 ruling that had initially denied Assange's extradition due to concerns about the risk of suicide and his deteriorating health. This impending appeal stands as the last legal recourse within the United Kingdom for Assange and his defense team. In the event of an unfavorable outcome, the next potential avenue for legal action would involve taking the case to the European Court of Human Rights.



Stella Assange, the journalist's wife, who married him while he was in prison, expressed her concerns about the fairness of a trial in the United States, citing a myriad of evidence that has surfaced since the original hearing in 2019. This evidence includes allegations of the violation of legal privilege and reports suggesting the involvement of senior United States officials in formulating assassination plots against Assange.



The complex legal proceedings and the potential extradition of Julian Assange continue to draw international attention, raising questions about press freedom, the right to a fair trial, and the broader implications for whistleblowers and journalists worldwide. As the pivotal court date approaches, stakeholders anxiously await the outcome that could determine Assange's fate and the broader legal precedent surrounding extradition and freedom of the press.





