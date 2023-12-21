Air Traffic Over Ukraine To Move From Standstill Next Year, Security Official Says

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are four key issues that need to be addressed in resuming air traffic in Ukraine.

That's according to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"This is a very important issue for us (resuming air traffic - ed.). Because today, when it comes to the arrival of foreign officials, whether it's official visits or other trips, this is a very, very important component. I think that next year, the issue will definitely move from a standstill," Danilov said.

Several proposals are on the table today, the official noted, adding that four key issues need to be addressed before flights can resume. It is about protecting the airports, preparing and certifying the infrastructure, engaging the insurance mechanism and the air carrier that will perform the flights.

"I think that through joint efforts we will definitely tackle all these issues and sooner or later we will be able to fly in our skies again," stressed the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 19, a Boeing 777-300 operated by Skyline Express flew out from the Boryspil International Airport near Kyiv to France with no passengers or cargo on board. This was the fourth successful flight since Russia's full-scale invasion.