Chemours Washington Works Continues To Advance Environmental Leadership

MENAFN - 3BL) The Chemours Washington Works site in Washington, West Virginia, may look like a large industrial complex, but it's an important enabler for industries critical to local prosperity and global progress – from the cell phone in your hand and the computer you used to electric vehicles.

Chemours is the only United States manufacturer of an advanced material called perfluoroalkoxy, or PFA for short. PFA is a critical resin used in manufacturing the semiconductors that power our phones, computers, automotive electrical systems, and other advanced technologies that enable much of the U.S. economy. Without the PFA produced at Washington Works, securing a domestic supply chain for semiconductors would be impossible, risking more shortages and disruptions. And the fluoropolymer solutions made at Washington Works are also critical to increasing efficiency and durability in lithium-ion batteries, which power electric cars and other modes of transportation.

We are proud that our work supports local communities, our global economy, and our shared clean energy future, and we are committed to being a responsible manufacturer and environmental leader within the community and our industry.

It is that commitment to environmental leadership and responsible manufacturing, that drives how Chemours operates its sites, including the Washington Works location. Not only has Chemours significantly invested in emissions controls and legacy remediation at Washington Works and other sites, the company continues to advance its compound detection methods and standards to identify areas for additional evaluation or abatement. And Chemours freely shares its knowledge with others, including researchers from academia and regulatory agencies.

That's why as we close 2023, Chemours voluntarily agreed to work with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to use our expertise in fluorinated chemistry to help conduct additional environmental assessment of soil and water at and around the Washington Works location to gain an even greater understanding of potential presence in the environment. This effort builds on the significant research already done to advance knowledge of older legacy compounds around the site.

Through further sampling, analysis, monitoring, and reporting, Chemours continues to proactively demonstrate its commitment to the environment and the community and help advance research in this important area.

At Chemours we are committed to safety, process, and rigor, and we've implemented industry-leading technologies and processes to protect human health and the environment. Our advanced chemistries are the product of sustained and methodical research and continue to be an essential building block of a vibrant U.S. economy, technological leadership, and a more sustainable future. As one team Chemours we remain driven by purpose and performance to create a better world through the power of our chemistry.