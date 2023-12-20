Sierra Leone Lifts Nationwide Curfew Imposed After Coup Attempt

(MENAFN- IANS) Freetown, Dec 21 (IANS) Sierra Leone has lifted a nationwide curfew that has lasted for more than 20 days following a failed coup attempt on November 26.

Announcing the decision in a public notice, the Ministry of Information and Civic Education on Wednesday thanked the public for their continued cooperation with the security forces to bring to justice those responsible for the failed coup attempt.

Meanwhile, the Ministry urged the public to maintain collective vigilance during the festive period, Xinhua news agency reported.

On November 26, some armed individuals attacked a military barracks, a prison, and other locations in Freetown, the country's capital, leaving more than 20 people dead.

The incident prompted the government to impose a nationwide curfew to hunt for the suspects on the loose.

Some residents said they cheered the government's decision to lift the curfew before the festive season.

--IANS

int/khz