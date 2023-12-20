Submarine Carrying Four Kalibr Missiles Joins Russia's Naval Group In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, five Russian warships are remaining in the Black Sea, including a submarine with four Kalibr-type cruise missiles on board.

The relevant statement was made by the South Operational Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“After a three-week pause, the enemy brought a submarine equipped with four Kalibr-type missiles into the Black Sea. Five Russian warships are on combat duty in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov,” the report states.

According to the South Operational Command, the missile threat has increased. The military urged Ukrainian civilians to pay attention to air raid sirens.

A reminder that, on the morning of December 20, 2023, no missile carriers were spotted among Russian warships in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.