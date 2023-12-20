Presentation Of Book Heydar Aliyev Takes Place At Baku City Executive Authority

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A presentation of the book "Heydar Aliyev", a collection of scientific articles covering different periods of life and socio-political activity of great leader Heydar Aliyev, has been held at the Baku City Executive Power, Azernews reports.

Famous historians, research scientists, science and culture figures, deputies, representatives of state structures and the public of the country, mass media, veterans of the Patriotic War, and religious figures took part in the event.

At the beginning of the event, a minute of silence honoured the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev and our compatriots who became martyrs for the freedom of the lands of the Fatherland, and a video clip related to the book was shown.

Speaking at the presentation, Head of Baku City Executive Power, Eldar Azizov, said this book of an academic nature, consisting of two chapters dedicated to the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev, is a new project of the Institute of Executive Power, History, and Ethnology of Baku City.

Eldar Azizov said thorough study and propaganda of the rich political heritage of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the policy of President Ilham Aliyev ensure the preservation of stability in Azerbaijan and the further development of the country.

Addressing the presentation, Chairman of the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan Anar Rzayev, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Problems Bahar Muradova, President of ANAS, academician Isa Habibbayli, Chairman of the Board of the Architects' Union of Azerbaijan Elbay Gasimzade, Director of the Institute of History of ANAS Karim Shukurov, and others addressed the great leader Heydar Aliyev.

They talked of their great love and respect for their nation and emphasised that this book would play an important role in studying and propagandising the rich heritage of the great leader. They opened Aliyev's words on his unprecedented services to our nation and stressed that this book would play an important role in studying and propagandising the rich heritage of the national leader.