Presentation Of Book Heydar Aliyev Takes Place At Baku City Executive Authority

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A presentation of the book "Heydar Aliyev", a collection of
scientific articles covering different periods of life and
socio-political activity of great leader Heydar Aliyev, has been
held at the Baku City Executive Power, Azernews reports.
Famous historians, research scientists, science and culture
figures, deputies, representatives of state structures and the
public of the country, mass media, veterans of the Patriotic War,
and religious figures took part in the event.
At the beginning of the event, a minute of silence honoured the
memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev and our compatriots who became
martyrs for the freedom of the lands of the Fatherland, and a video
clip related to the book was shown.
Speaking at the presentation, Head of Baku City Executive Power,
Eldar Azizov, said this book of an academic nature, consisting of
two chapters dedicated to the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev,
is a new project of the Institute of Executive Power, History, and
Ethnology of Baku City.
Eldar Azizov said thorough study and propaganda of the rich
political heritage of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the policy
of President Ilham Aliyev ensure the preservation of stability in
Azerbaijan and the further development of the country.
Addressing the presentation, Chairman of the Writers' Union of
Azerbaijan Anar Rzayev, Chairwoman of the State Committee for
Family, Women, and Children Problems Bahar Muradova, President of
ANAS, academician Isa Habibbayli, Chairman of the Board of the
Architects' Union of Azerbaijan Elbay Gasimzade, Director of the
Institute of History of ANAS Karim Shukurov, and others addressed
the great leader Heydar Aliyev.
They talked of their great love and respect for their nation and
emphasised that this book would play an important role in studying
and propagandising the rich heritage of the great leader. They
opened Aliyev's words on his unprecedented services to our nation
and stressed that this book would play an important role in
studying and propagandising the rich heritage of the national
leader.
MENAFN20122023000195011045ID1107630761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.