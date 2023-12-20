QF STUDENTS RECOGNIZED AT WORLD MATHEMATICS TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 19 December 2023: A group of Qatar Foundation school students have taken part in the World Mathematics Team Championship in Seoul, South Korea.

A total of 37 students from four Pre-University Education schools – under Qatar Foundation (QF) – participated, including Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), Qatar Academy – Al Wakra (QAW), Qatar Leadership Academy (QLA), and Qatar Academy for Science and Technology, with 12 students receiving bronze medals and seven receiving merit awards.

Ali Al-Samhari, a mathematics teacher at QLA, said: “We take great pride in the accomplishments of the Qatar Foundation students. The competition was challenging, yet they managed to secure numerous medals and awards across different categories.”

Speaking about the benefits of taking part in the competition, he said: “Such events cultivate personal responsibility, boost self-confidence, and inspire students to think outside the box by using creative problem-solving approaches.”

Al-Samhari expressed that being the only Arab nation among 14 countries in the tournament was a matter of pride for Qatar. “The students had a great learning experience, and I hope to increase student participation and achieve even better results next year, especially since the event will be hosted in Qatar,” he said.

Latifa Hamad Shahbic, a 13-year-old student at QAW and a merit award recipient, said: “This experience greatly boosted my confidence and taught me the importance of hard work, and this motivates me to keep striving for excellence.”

Shahbic explained that being at the World Mathematics Team Championship (WMTC) gave participants the opportunity to meet students from many countries and backgrounds, and gave them the chance to speak about the Palestinian conflict.

“My team and I openly declared our support for Palestine, understanding the importance of upholding our principles. We emphasized our commitment to free speech by wearing Palestinian bands to demonstrate our solidarity. And I think this gave other students a better awareness of the complexities of the Palestinian cause and the significance of seeking peaceful solutions.”

Shahbic highlighted that participating in events like the WMTC enhances students' problem-solving skills, teamwork, and cultural awareness, nurturing their roles as global citizens and advocates for peace.

“This competition allows students to form friendships with peers from different countries. Academic contests like the WMTC also promote harmony and understanding by uniting students from around the world – it's a space where we can learn and connect, fostering a more united and empathetic global community.”

Ali Al-Ajji, a 17-year-old student at QAD and a bronze medalist, said: “This competition serves as a gateway to future leadership opportunities and expands our understanding of the world and its diverse cultures.

“The experience was both highly enjoyable and educational. We met many people from different countries and got to experience South Korean culture. It was not only enlightening but also helped develop our math abilities, social skills, and understanding of different cultures.

"The experience greatly honed my adaptability, too. Being on teams with more experienced mathematicians, including some older students and those with competition experience, challenged me to elevate my math skills in a new and exciting environment."

Al-Ajji added that wearing Palestinian flags and bands at the competition served to increased awareness, leading to questions from other students about the situation. “These discussions on the Palestinian cause were beneficial, helping others understand our perspective and how our efforts as students can contribute to the cause.”





