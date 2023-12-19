President: Opening Of Boryspil Airport Will Mean That Ukraine Is Winning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the government is working to resume flights from Ukraine, but regular civilian flights from Boryspil International Airport are a distant prospect, it become possible when the victory is closer.
He said this at his year-end press conference, speaking about the technical overhaul of aircraft at Boryspil airport, Ukrinform reports.
“Boryspil is like the Black Sea. This is a very serious operation, I'll tell you frankly. The opening of Boryspil is a victory for Ukrainian air defense. This will show that Ukraine is winning. It is very serious," the President said.
According to him, the resumption of flights is also a powerful economic step, and Ukraine is discussing this issue with its partners. "I will be frank: we are asking this question to our colleagues, and we know what exactly we need," Zelensky added. Read also:
Law on single body for inspections needed: Zelensky comments on business
pressure
As reported, on December 19, at around 09:00, a Boeing 777-300 took off from Boryspil International Airport on a technical flight. This is the fourth successful departure from Boryspil Airport since the war began. There were no passengers or cargo on the plane.
