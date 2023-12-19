Wild Card Adds To Senior Leadership Team

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Independent agency Wild Card, which specialises in working with brands in the food and drink, travel and lifestyle, and environmental and social sectors, has bolstered its senior leadership team with a trio of promotions.



Digital director Aaron Huckett has been promoted to director and will head up business development for the agency across its three offices in London, Bristol and Cornwall. Huckett also has oversight of the consultancy's brand activity and oversees all social and digital delivery.



Huckett (pictured, right) is supported in the new senior leadership structure by Lauren Peters (left) and Ellie Kitcatt (centre), who have both been promoted to the position of associate director, with a focus on Wild Card's food and drink and travel and lifestyle clients respectively.



Long-standing director Sophie Langridge completes the senior leadership team, alongside managing director Georgie Upton , who said:“We are thrilled to be ending 2023 on a high with these promotions and a raft of new business wins. Aaron, Lauren and Ellie have already made a huge difference to our offering while supporting wider aspects of the consultancy, from people care to business operations.”



Wild Card was one of the first PR and communications agencies in the UK to gain B Corp certification. Its client roster includes New York Bakery Co, Evergreen Garden Care, Hallmark , Cornish Lithium and The Kaleidoscope Collection of luxury hotels.

