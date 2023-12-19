Edelman Makes Raft Of Senior Appointments In EMEA & US

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Edelman has made a raft of senior appointments on both sides of the Atlantic, promoting several leaders across Europe, the Middle East and Africa to new EMEA-wide positions, and naming a new US chief creative officer.



Omar Qirem, CEO of Edelman Middle East, has been appointed deputy chair of corporate affairs for EMEA. Qirem (pictured, right) will continue to lead Edelman's business in the Middle East, which he has done since 2018, and with his added responsibility will work with global chair of crisis and EMEA chair of corporate affairs Julian Payne.



In Africa, regional CEO Karena Crerar will take on the added responsibility of co-leading EMEA's financial services division, working with Andrew Wilde, MD of Edelman Smithfield and UK and global chair of financial Services. Crerar, who joined the firm in xxx, previously worked in-house at Barclays Africa/ABSA Corporate & Investment Bank and has worked with clients including Africa's largest bank, Standard Bank.



Edelman Amsterdam corporate MD Ilse van Hartevelt will also become energy and industrials lead for EMEA, to lead the growth of the agency's regional energy portfolio, particularly renewables and greentech.



Germany head of health Nils has been appointed as regional healthcare marketing lead for EMEA. Giese joined Edelman Germany two years ago from Saatchi & Saatchi, where he was global planning director. He will work with local market health leads, as well as EMEA health sector chair Carolyn Paul.



France MD Amaury Bessard will also take on leadership of EMEA's food and beverage sector, having spent seven years working at Ferrero, laterally as sustainability and CSR director.



Edelman EMEA president and CEO AJ Hesselink said:“The challenges facing businesses and organisations today are complicated and complex. We have moved beyond only providing communications solutions to our clients and are increasingly advising the c-suite on how they can tackle some of the biggest issues impacting their business today and into the future.



"In a region as diverse as EMEA, it's imperative we continue to upgrade leadership across sectors and practices to drive integrated, industry leading solutions for clients.”



In the US, Taj Reid (pictured, left) has been appointed to the role of US chief creative officer, as well as continuing as the firm's global chief experience officer. He succeeds Jordan Atlas, who is taking on a new role as global executive creative director.



Reid first worked at Edelman from 2014-2016 and returned in 2019 as executive design director, bringing experience from leading creative for Microsoft's mixed reality division. He has worked with clients including Samsung, eBay, Unilever, LinkedIn and Minecraft.



In his new role, Reid will report into Judy John, Edelman's global chief creative officer, who said:“Breaking through the feeds and being part of culture requires bringing together the alchemy of creativity, digital experiences, design with our earned approach. Taj is poised to accelerate our work for clients through his deep knowledge and passion in experience design, creativity and all things AI and technology. Anyone who meets or works with Taj is moved by his infectious personality and passion paired with his knowledge and craft.”



On Atlas' promotion, she added:“I'm excited for Jordan to step into his new role where his talents will further be amplified on our largest global clients to drive business and create movements that inspire action.”

