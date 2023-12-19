Global Aerospace Welcomes GE Digital And Flightsafety To The SM4 Community Of Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enabling the Future of Flight

The Global Aerospace Commitment to Safety

Utilizing the Power of Data to Support Aviation Safety

- Dana DiPietroMORRIS PLAINS, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Global Aerospace , a leading provider of aerospace insurance, is pleased to announce that FlightSafety International (FSI) and GE Digital have joined its SM4 Aviation Safety Program as partners in The Community of Excellence. Global Aerospace recognizes the safety benefits of data-driven training through FlightSafety using GE Digital data and is honored to integrate these organizations into the SM4 program.FSI, a leading training provider for business aviation, and GE Digital, a leading software provider for the aviation industry, will help the company's elite-level, general aviation policyholders capitalize on aggregated industry insights gained from data sharing, enabling them to develop valuable scenario-based training.GE Digital's aviation software puts data to work to produce insights that enable customers to enhance operator safety and efficiency.“We're proud to join Global Aerospace's broader community of partners committed to flight safety excellence,” said Andrew Coleman, general manager of GE Digital's Aviation Software business.“It's through programs like SM4 that provide GE Digital's Safety Insight data analytics with a broader platform to deliver key operational insights that further promote aviation safety.”Richard Meikle, executive vice president, operations and safety at FSI comments,“Global's elite flight departments have made a substantial commitment and investment in safety, their focus on data-driven risk reduction enhances safety for the entire industry. The primary mission of FlightSafety is to reduce risk and our investment in a data-driven approach is demonstrated in partnerships with both GE Digital and Global Aerospace.”Dana DiPietro, vice president, underwriting manager for Global Aerospace who co-manages the SM4 program states,“This initiative aligns perfectly with a core principle of the SM4 program, loss prevention. We look forward to working together with FSI and GE Digital to enhance the industry's utilization of data to avoid potential risks and tailor training programs to reduce safety events.”Since 2010, the company has committed over $6.5 million to support SM4 and help its clients pursue higher levels of safety. To learn more about this new SM4 Safety Program offering, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" global-aer or contact your local Global Aerospace underwriter.About Global AerospaceGlobal Aerospace has nearly a century of experience and powerful passion for providing aviation insurance solutions that protect industry stakeholders and empower the industry to thrive. With financial stability from a pool of the world's foremost capital, we leverage innovative ideas, advanced technology and a powerful synergy among diverse team members to underwrite and process claims for the many risks our clients face. Headquartered in the UK, we have offices in Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland and throughout the United States. Learn more at . To learn more about the company's SM4 safety program, visit global-aero.About GE DigitalGE Digital Aviation Software puts data to work to produce insights that enable customers to enhance operator safety and efficiency, reduce operational disruptions, improve passenger experience, and make better decisions regarding real-time fleet health.About FlightSafety InternationalFlightSafety International is the world's premier professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems and displays to commercial, government and military organizations. The company provides training for pilots, technicians and other aviation professionals from 167 countries and independent territories. FlightSafety operates the world's largest fleet of advanced full-flight simulators at Learning Centers and training locations in the United States, Canada, France and the United Kingdom. For more details, please visit .

Suzanne Keneally

Global Aerospace

+1 973-490-8588

email us here