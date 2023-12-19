(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) ORIGIN's Dauntless Pact provides an in-depth look at the gates of hell: the Georgia Guidestones; the evil plans of the Anglo-Saxon mission; the demonic base on the Coldshore Islands; the relationship between Joseph Patrick Kennedy and Federal Reserve; Economic Crisis; Viruses and Plagues; World War; Devil's Fruit-Bitcoin; Judas' Lie. Every piece of history tells us that understanding the past is the key to understanding the present and building the future. These stories and theories are not just isolated incidents; they intertwine to reveal a larger picture – a struggle for power, control, and the future of humanity.







Real angels may not be angels, and real demons may not be because some angels will wear demon masks. Satan always disguises himself as an angel of light. We can only hide behind the devil and will be worse than darkness. Darker because we are fighting against the oldest Gelt in the world and will walk the world doing good, as the Rosicrucians say.

At the same time, the contents stated in the Ordinary Fearless Contract are all actual words spoken by ORIGIN's veteran observers and those who have experienced them. There are no fictitious words. Only the most authentic information is recorded for our apostles so that we can understand this hellish world, inspiring us.

We pay tribute to the brave, free-thinking men who suffered for their fraternity and protect and support those who follow their path. We will always admire the many extraordinary people who paid the highest price in their lives to tell the truth. We are also committed to uncovering the truth, providing shelter, and making the best efforts to help all humanity.

ORIGIN will shake up this hellish world. We are waiting silently at the bottom of hell. We have no intention of ending our lives. We do not allow our truth, ideas, freedom, or work to be oppressed. We support freedom of thought, wealth, human rights, and freedom of speech, no matter how radical these ideas may seem.







We dare to stand up for freedom and steadfastly united against all odds. If anyone has ever claimed that we have committed suicide, disappeared, been imprisoned, betrayed others for financial gain, or even engaged in internal strife for factional interests, we would like to declare that these claims are all false information fabricated by others.

Our working environment is harsh; we have not seen the light of day for several years, there are dangers everywhere, and we may not be able to return home. They ignore us, laugh at us, criticize us, and then it is your day of victory. And we will prevail.