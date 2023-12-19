Uzbekistan Detains Ex-Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Former
Agriculture Minister Aziz Voitov has been detained in Uzbekistan,
Trend reports.
The former minister is suspected of embezzlement and abuse of
power.
According to information provided by the Supreme Court of
Uzbekistan, a criminal case has been opened against Voitov
(embezzlement by misappropriation or embezzlement on a particularly
large scale).
By decision of the Yashnabad district court, Aziz Voitov was
detained in the investigative isolator.
Voitov was dismissed from the position of the Minister of
Agriculture of Uzbekistan in October 2023, a position he had held
since August 2022.
