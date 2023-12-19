               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Uzbekistan Detains Ex-Minister


12/19/2023 3:09:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Former Agriculture Minister Aziz Voitov has been detained in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The former minister is suspected of embezzlement and abuse of power.

According to information provided by the Supreme Court of Uzbekistan, a criminal case has been opened against Voitov (embezzlement by misappropriation or embezzlement on a particularly large scale).

By decision of the Yashnabad district court, Aziz Voitov was detained in the investigative isolator.

Voitov was dismissed from the position of the Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan in October 2023, a position he had held since August 2022.

